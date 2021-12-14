Bay Area rain expected to taper off and clear by Thursday

Bay Area residents may not want to put their sandbags away just yet.

The National Weather Service says rain and high elevation snow showers will continue through tonight in the San Francisco Bay Area. Another storm system will bring additional rainfall to most of the region from late tomorrow through Thursday morning. We can expect cooler and drier conditions on Friday, but we may see unsettled weather next week.

Good news for Bay Area reservoirs comes from Valley Water today. They say the 10 reservoirs in Santa Clara County have increased in capacity from 11.1% on Sunday to 14.7% today and they expect a slight increase from additional runoff.