Water pipeline planned for the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The Marin Independent Journal reports the proposed plan would deliver water from the Yuba River more than 100 miles before pumping it over the bridge into Marin County. The operation would also involve the cooperation of the East Bay Municipal District and the Contra Costa Water District in transferring and storing water destined for Marin.

The proposed eight-mile long pipeline would cost an estimated $100 million to construct. There has been opposition to the pipeline from some elected officials. Conservationists have filed suit to block the project.

The Independent Journal also reports a decision on the agreement by the State Water Resources Control Board is expected to come by February of next year.

The Marin Municipal Water District has been looking at long-term solutions to its water supply problem, which have been exacerbated by California’s ongoing two-year drought.

The district’s seven reservoirs provide three-quarters of the water supply for more than 190,000 Marin County residents. They could dry up by the summer of next year , if the state suffers through another dry winter.