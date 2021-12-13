Heavy rains and strong winds lash the Bay Area, causing road closures and delays

The large storm moving slowly across the Bay Area is dumping buckets of precipitation over a wide area, with the higher elevations, like Mount Tamalpais, recording the heaviest rainfall. The National Weather Service says Lake Tahoe could receive as much as five feet of snow as a result of the storm.

Strong winds clocked at about 80 miles-per-hour whipped through parts of Santa Cruz and Alameda counties. KRON4 reported that a National Weather Service wind advisory for the Bay Area remains in effect.

By early this morning In San Francisco, two days of sustained rain had already resulted in the city surpassing last season’s total of nearly nine inches by another inch -- with more rains forecast for this week.

The heavy downpour caused flooding and road hazards for Bay Area motorists, as well as prompting delays for commuters on train and bus lines. Caltrains posted on Twitter that said severe flooding closed the eastbound and westbound portions of Interstate-80 at Ashby Street in Berkeley.