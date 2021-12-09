Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 12/09/21

San Francisco Sheriff's deputies may now voluntarily work overtime providing security at stores and malls / California could become a place where people can safely seek an abortion, if the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws Roe vs. Wade / State and local officials say public records could be a path forward for addressing allegations of sexual misconduct involving California public school employees / California's Department of Water Resources says it wouldn't prioritize certain uses, such as farming, as it monitors how much water to deliver during the ongoing drought

