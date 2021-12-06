Local governments and communities grapple with how to cope with people living out of their vehicles

Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing numbers of people across the country sought shelter in vehicles, sometimes in cars, but increasingly in rickety vans, recreational vehicles and truck cabs. The numbers have grown so large that many cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, and Alameda are now setting aside parking areas to accommodate the vehicles, and provide services for their occupants as well. How large is the problem and what are governments doing about it? I speak with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid to discuss it.

