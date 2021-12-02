Bay Area Headlines: Thursdays, 12/02/21

The first case of the Omicron variant in the US was detected in California, and state officials are urging the unvaccinated to get the shot / Amid growing concerns about retail theft, a San Francisco supervisor is proposing a new law to enact a permitting process for street vendors / Children’s Hospital received $17 million in grants to launch a four-year study into the causes sickle cell disease / Officials in Berkeley could soon convert free parking to paid spots in two residential areas near the UC Berkeley campus, but some local merchants argue it could hurt their businesses

