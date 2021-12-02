© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursdays, 12/02/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published December 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM PST
The first case of the Omicron variant in the US was detected in California, and state officials are urging the unvaccinated to get the shot / Amid growing concerns about retail theft, a San Francisco supervisor is proposing a new law to enact a permitting process for street vendors / Children’s Hospital received $17 million in grants to launch a four-year study into the causes sickle cell disease / Officials in Berkeley could soon convert free parking to paid spots in two residential areas near the UC Berkeley campus, but some local merchants argue it could hurt their businesses

Kevin Vance
