Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 12/01/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published December 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM PST
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf responded to the recent spike in crime with a call to reverse planned police funding cuts / Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce his appointment soon of a new leader for the non-partisan State Auditor's Office / California State University has started a system-wide initiative outreach to students who have dropped out / Oakland city planners announced ambitious pavement quality goals in the next five years / Oakland city officials will continue a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic through December.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
