Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 12/01/21

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf responded to the recent spike in crime with a call to reverse planned police funding cuts / Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce his appointment soon of a new leader for the non-partisan State Auditor's Office / California State University has started a system-wide initiative outreach to students who have dropped out / Oakland city planners announced ambitious pavement quality goals in the next five years / Oakland city officials will continue a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic through December.

