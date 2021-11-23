© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/23/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM PST
Some state school districts are paying their teachers and staff members to get their COVID-19 vaccinations / Governor Newsom visited a Bay Area vaccine clinic yesterday to tout boosters shots / The San Francisco Police Department announced it will hold a virtual town hall  to discuss details about an officer-involved shooting / A Bay Area non-profit group seeking volunteers for a study on Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Kevin Vance
