Santa Clara County adopts food recovery program

The new ordinance makes it easier for supermarkets, restaurants, and other businesses to donate unused, edible food to non-profits groups, who distribute it to those in need. It will also provide a uniform program for food recovery organizations to meet state regulations on reporting the collection and distribution of donated food.

In 2016, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed Bill 1383 into law in an attempt to reduce methane emissions from organic materials that go into landfills. The Food Recovery Program goes a step further by increasing food availability in order to address food scarcity caused by rising food costs.

The ordinance will only impact unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. A board supervisor hopes it will act as a model for other local jurisdictions.