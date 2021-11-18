© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 11/18/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 18, 2021 at 12:18 PM PST
Latest.png

Tenants are receiving rental assistance through a privately funded program through the office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff /  San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar has proposed a bill  that would provide incentives for homeowners to create extra, affordable units / A San Francisco building could become the first publicly-owned site in the state where drug users may consume narcotics under medical supervision / Utility customers across the Bay Area, will see their rate plans automatically change early next year

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance