Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/16/21

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a judgment Yesterday requiring Amazon to notify its workers within 24 hours and local health officials within 48 hours when COVID-19 cases are confirmed / The City of Daly City has declared “United Against Hate” Week, as part of its efforts to end discrimination, harassment, racism and xenophophia / The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced yesterday a proposal to merge the Japanese Tea Garden, the San Francisco Botanical Garden, and the Conservatory of Flowers – at Golden Gate Park into one / After the City of San Jose cleared a homeless encampment near Columbus Park, residents say they are forced to live together in cramped, run-down conditions / The Richmond Arts & Culture Commission has selected David Flores as poet laureate and Sheila McKinney as youth poet laureate

