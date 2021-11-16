© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/16/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM PST
State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a judgment Yesterday requiring Amazon to notify its workers within 24 hours and local health officials within 48 hours when COVID-19 cases are confirmed / The City of Daly City has declared “United Against Hate” Week, as part of its efforts to end discrimination, harassment, racism and xenophophia / The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced yesterday a proposal to merge the Japanese Tea Garden, the San Francisco Botanical Garden, and the Conservatory of Flowers – at Golden Gate Park into one / After the City of San Jose cleared a homeless encampment near Columbus Park, residents say they are forced to live together in cramped, run-down conditions / The Richmond Arts & Culture Commission has selected David Flores as poet laureate and Sheila McKinney as youth poet laureate

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
