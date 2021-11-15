Daly City kicks off ‘United Against Hate Week’

Daly City is one of 67 cities and counties across California observing “United Against Hate Week.”

Last week, the Daly City Council proclaimed United Against Hate Week in the city. Mayor Juslyn Manalo said in a statement that her city,”stands in solidarity that hate has no place in this world.”

The city is distributing posters to local businesses , schools and private residences as part of its effort. The United Against Hate Week began in 2017 in the aftermath of white nationalist rallies in Berkeley and San Francisco. The movement has since spread throughout the Bay Area and the state.

In recent months, there have been a series of alleged hate crimes in against Asian American residents in Daly City, as well as an attack against an Asian-American postal worker.