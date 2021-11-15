© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
News

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 11/15/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM PST
The recent wave of heavy rains that fell in the Bay Area have had a significant impact on Marin County reservoirs / The number of homeless students have dropped in Santa Clara County during the COVID-19 pandemic / The Pleasanton City Council will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve a pilot program on how police deal with public mental health calls / Kaiser Permanente officials announced early this morning that they settled with the union that represents its pharmacists / The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will discuss creating a buffer zone around Planned Parenthood

