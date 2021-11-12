© 2021 KALW
Pleasanton considers embedding mental health specialists with police responders

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 12, 2021 at 2:24 PM PST
pleasanton police pdpolicepatches.jpg
pd policepatches
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The two-year program would embed a mental health crisis response team into the Pleasanton Police Department’s new Alternative Response Unit. It would allow licensed mental health clinicians to respond to non-urgent requests for assistance that don’t pose an immediate threat to public safety.

The team would be staffed by two full-time clinicians and a part-time temporary assistant. One option would be for the team to respond to a call for service, or be embedded with a police officer with specialized training in situations in which police might be necessary.

According to a report to the council, the Pleasanton Weekly reported that police place about 350 individuals a year, who are considered a danger to themselves, in 72-hour psychiatric detention.

Santa Clara County has adopted a similar pilot program, pairing a plainclothes officer with a clinician on mental health crisis calls. Other cities, including San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim, as well as Sacramento County, have adopted similar approaches.

If approved, the two-year Pleasanton program would cost about 840,000 dollars.

