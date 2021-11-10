Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 11/10/21
Some fast food workers went on strike across the state yesterday early to demand better health and safety standards / Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians in the Bay Area and the Central Valley have announced they will hold a one-day strike next week / Residents of the south side of San Francisco celebrated the groundbreaking, yesterday, of an affordable housing development / An Oakland-based college savings accounts program benefit thousands of families
Click the play button above to listen to the news.