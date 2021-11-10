© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 11/10/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 10, 2021 at 12:36 PM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Some fast food workers went on strike across the state yesterday early to demand better health and safety standards / Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians in the Bay Area and the Central Valley have announced they will hold a one-day strike next week / Residents of the south side of San Francisco celebrated the groundbreaking, yesterday, of an affordable housing development / An Oakland-based college savings accounts program benefit thousands of families

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance