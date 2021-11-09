© 2021 KALW
News

Oakland Promise’s “Brilliant Baby” program successfully enrolls more than 1,000 families in college savings accounts

KALW | By Dorothy Tang,
Bay City News Service
Published November 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM PST
18436945216_46fe493afb_o.jpg
Flickr user KGT_9101
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland college graduates, dressed in green, sitting at their graduation ceremony.

Oakland Promise has enrolled more than 1,000 families into its “Brilliant Baby” program. It helps low-income families fund their children's college education by providing an initial 500 dollar investment.

The initial deposit is funded by a combination of donations from the City of Oakland, private companies, and individuals.

This is how it works: the money is put into a 529 plan and the investment accrues over time. A 529 plan enables the college account owner to receive special tax benefits.  

For Oakland Promise, its combined investment from more than 1,000 families has seen a nearly 33 percent gain since 2017.

In order to qualify, a baby must be under one-years of age, a resident of Oakland, and eligible for Medi-Cal. In addition, the program provides each family with a financial literacy coach, as well as general parenting workshops.

Oakland Promise is part of a larger effort to address educational inequalities in the Oakland area.

In a study by the California Department of Education looking at 2017-2018 college-going data, 58 percent of Oakland high school graduates enrolled in college within a year of graduating. That’s six percent lower than the state average.

Dorothy Tang
Bay City News Service
