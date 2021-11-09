© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/09/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM PST
Close to a year after Bay Area cities and counties spent Governor Gavin Newsom’s Project Homekey funding to buy properties for homeless residents, some of the buildings are not ready to provide long-term housing / Governor Newson says the new Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help create jobs for Californians and make the state safer / More than a dozen California state lawmakers are in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, including Santa Cruz Democratic Senator John Laird / Police are seeking more information about a weekend shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland that killed a Fremont toddler

