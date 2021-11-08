Suspects sought in fatal shooting of toddler on I-880

Twenty-three -month old Jasper Wu was shot Saturday afternoon while traveling with three adults and two other children.

The boy, who was asleep in the car seat of his mother’s vehicle, was struck by a bullet to the head and taken immediately to Oakland’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, where he died.

The California Highway Police said, MONDAY, THAT the toddler was apparently the victim of a stray bullet during a running gun battle involving the occupants of two other cars on I-880.

No suspects have been identified and the CHP investigation is continuing.

Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan, who has spoken to the toddler’s family, told NBC Bay Area that the boy was just weeks shy of his second birthday. The boy’s father, who is traveling to the Bay Area from China, had never met his son, due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities are asking the public for information regarding the shooting.