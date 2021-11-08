Oakland City Council tentatively approves more housing options

The Construction Innovation Ordinance updates zoning and building codes. It would allow people to live in recreational vehicles, trailers, and tiny homes on wheels on private property. Among other things, it would also remove the ban on mobile and manufactured homes in the city.

City officials said the cost to build housing in Oakland has more than doubled in the past 10 years . That has increased rents and sale prices. The passage of the new ordinance would redefine what a home is, which could make it more affordable to live in Oakland. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is $2,000-a-month . In September, t he average listing price for homes in Oakland was three quarters of a million dollars, and the median sale price was 900 thousand dollars.

The rental units that would be created under the proposed ordinance would be subject to the city's rent control law. Whether they are called recreational vehicles or tiny homes on wheels, they would count as an accessory dwelling unit under the proposed law and must meet health and safety guidelines.

Tuesday's vote was unanimous, but before it takes effect, it must pass a second reading scheduled for the November 16th City Council meeting.