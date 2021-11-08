© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 11/08/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

There’s a big change to most health care coverage you should be on the lookout for when shopping for a new plan during open enrollment / More than 350 healthcare workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch are set to walk off the job Today, after they said Sutter canceled a planned mediation session / PG&E rate payers could be stuck footing at least some of the bill for the Dixie fire / The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank will receive more than 8,000 pounds of Thanksgiving turkey from Foster Farms today

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance