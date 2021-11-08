Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 11/08/21

There’s a big change to most health care coverage you should be on the lookout for when shopping for a new plan during open enrollment / More than 350 healthcare workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch are set to walk off the job Today, after they said Sutter canceled a planned mediation session / PG&E rate payers could be stuck footing at least some of the bill for the Dixie fire / The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank will receive more than 8,000 pounds of Thanksgiving turkey from Foster Farms today

Click the play button above to listen to the news.