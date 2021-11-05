Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 11/05/21

The late Alameda County District 3 Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed, Wednesday, by a motorist at an intersection that had previously been flagged as dangerous / California began vaccinating children ages five to 11 this week, with the state expecting to receive more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the first week / The Oakland City Council, Tuesday, passed the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the amount of affordable housing in the city / A 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties late last night evening, this news according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

