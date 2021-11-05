© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 11/05/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM PDT
The late Alameda County District 3 Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed, Wednesday, by a motorist at an intersection that had previously been flagged as dangerous / California began vaccinating children ages five to 11 this week, with the state expecting to receive more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the first week / The Oakland City Council, Tuesday, passed the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the amount of affordable housing in the city / A 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties late last night evening, this news according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
