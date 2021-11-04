County Supervisor killed at Alameda intersection has long been considered dangerous

The Alameda intersection where Chan was struck was cited in the city’s Vision Zero plan. That’s part of a global effort seeking to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035.

The board president of Bike Walk Alameda said in a statement, Wednesday, that the intersection of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive was known for many injuries involving vehicles, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

Two years ago, t he Alameda City Council passed a resolution establishing Vision Zero as the guiding principle for transportation planning, design, and maintenance. The city is expected to finish an action plan for policy changes and specific actions this year.

NBC Bay Area reported that Chan was struck Wednesday morning, while walking her dog. She was transported to Oakland’s Highland Hospital, where she died later that day of her injuries. The motorist stayed at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with a police investigation.