Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 10/03/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:11 PM PDT
San Jose water suppliers are trying to work with residents who are behind on their bills, as the statewide moratorium on water shut-offs is scheduled to end in December. / The billionaire owner of the San Francisco Giants has apparently broken a previous pledge not to donate to candidates who support claims that last year’s presidential elections were fraudulent. / COVID-19 vaccines  could be available at Bay Area clinics as soon as Saturday for children ages 5-11. / A national historic designation for People's Park cannot prevent the University of California at Berkeley from building student housing at the park.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
