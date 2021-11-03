Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 10/03/21

San Jose water suppliers are trying to work with residents who are behind on their bills, as the statewide moratorium on water shut-offs is scheduled to end in December. / The billionaire owner of the San Francisco Giants has apparently broken a previous pledge not to donate to candidates who support claims that last year’s presidential elections were fraudulent. / COVID-19 vaccines could be available at Bay Area clinics as soon as Saturday for children ages 5-11. / A national historic designation for People's Park cannot prevent the University of California at Berkeley from building student housing at the park.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.