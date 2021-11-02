Giants owner donates to controversial Georgia US Senate candidate

SFGATE is reporting that Giants owner Charles B. Johnson, a past supporter of conservative politicians, made a donation in September to former pro football star Herschel Walker.

Walker is running for the Republican nomination for the US Senate in Georgia. He has backed claims by former President Donald Trump that there was widespread fraud in last year’s presidential elections. The former football star has posted on Twitter in support of Trump, as well as a number of debunked conspiracy theories.

SFGATE reviewed records from the Federal Election Commission that showed Johnson sent a 5,800 dollar donation — the maximum amount allowed — to Walker’s campaign.

SFGATE also reported that Johnson had not received a refund from GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, another supporter of Trump’s “Stop The Steal” campaign, after pledging to reject any individuals, candidates or elected officials who,“do not honor our constitution, or who espouse or assist in violence of any kind."