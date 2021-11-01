© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 11/01/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Muslim students in California schools are disproportionally bullied. / California’s independent redistricting commission is in the middle of a map-drawing marathon. / The United Nations climate summit kicked off yesterday in the UK. But one notable California leader is absent. / The heavy rainstorms of the “atmospheric reservoir” that swept through California didn’t end the state’s ongoing drought or have a major impact on the state’s parched reservoirs.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
