Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/29/21

The In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain has ended indoor dining at its outlets in Contra Costa County rather than comply with a local vaccine ordinance./ The Vallejo City Council voted on Tuesday to go against Solano County policy, and extend the city’s requirement to wear face-coverings indoors,/ Mental health care workers at Kaiser Permanente are talking about going on strike./ Transit activists along with San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston on Thursday called on the SFMTA to fully restore pre-pandemic transit service./ Recreational Dungeness crab season opens in just over a week, but there could be some significant limitations.

