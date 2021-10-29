© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/29/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM PDT
The In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain has ended indoor dining at its outlets in Contra Costa County rather than comply with a local vaccine ordinance./ The Vallejo City Council voted on Tuesday to go against Solano County policy, and extend the city’s requirement  to wear face-coverings indoors,/ Mental health care workers at Kaiser Permanente are talking about going on strike./ Transit activists along with San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston on Thursday called on the SFMTA to fully restore pre-pandemic transit service./ Recreational Dungeness crab season opens in just over a week, but there could be some significant limitations.

Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
