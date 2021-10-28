Plans for new Oakland A’s stadium proceed.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff called Tuesday’s 4-1 vote by the county’s board of supervisors a “historic action that creates a clear path to keep the A's rooted in Oakland.”

The proposal includes a new 35,000-seat stadium, a hotel, residential units, a concert venue, and commercial space.

The multi-billion dollar project was originally supposed to be 100 percent privately-funded. However the vote allows for Alameda County to help provide funds for the stadium as well.

Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson, the only supervisor to vote no, expressed concerns over the financial investment and the project's reliance on legislation that has yet to pass.