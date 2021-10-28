Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/28/21

Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors have approved plans for a proposed stadium for the A’s at Howard

Terminal. / As early as December, non-citizen San Franciscans will get a permanent voice in select city elections. / Alameda County will send out hundreds of volunteers to count its homeless population in January. / San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to ban all city-funded travel to states that have recently enacted laws restricting voting rights. / More than 60 nurses at San Jose's Regional Medical Center rallied outside their workplace on Tuesday afternoon to demand better working conditions and more staffing.

