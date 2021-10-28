© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/28/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors have approved plans for a proposed stadium for the A’s at Howard
Terminal. / As early as December, non-citizen San Franciscans will get a permanent voice in select city elections. / Alameda County will send out hundreds of volunteers to count its homeless population in January. / San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to ban all city-funded travel to states that have recently enacted laws restricting voting rights. / More than 60 nurses at San Jose's Regional Medical Center rallied outside their workplace on Tuesday afternoon to demand better working conditions and more staffing.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
