Temporary vehicle triage center set for Candlestick Point

The new center will be located in the Boat Launch parking lot of the Candlestick Point State Recreation Area.

It will provide 150 parking spaces and will accommodate as many as 177 people. Among the services provided will be electricity, bathrooms with showers, staffing, and security. City officials said residents of the center will also have access to social services, health care, employment, and opportunities for permanent housing.

According to a 2019 headcount, San Francisco has a homeless population of more than 8,000 people. Their numbers have been increasing steadily , as have the number of homeless living in vehicles in the Bay Area. A number of cities, including Alameda, Oakland, and Sacramento, have set up parking areas to accommodate those living out of their vehicles.

Thursday’s approval for the new center came despite opposition from the Bayview Hill Neighborhood Association. The group cited concerns about people already living out of their vehicles in the community, as well as illegal dumping, deteriorating roads, and restricted access to Candlestick Park.

Next, the city will work to negotiate a proposed two-year lease with the California State Parks for the center.