California reached moderate risk tier of COVID transmission

California’s community transmission of the coronavirus is within 10 to 50 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days as reported by the CDC on Tuesday.

The majority of the country remains in the high-risk, red tier with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 in the last week. There are eight states in the orange or substantial-risk tier and no states in the blue or low-risk tier.

Only two months ago, the CDC reported a daily trend of nearly 9,000 new cases in California. On October 17th 2021, the daily trend of new cases dropped to just over 2,000.

Besides California, the CDC reports Puerto Rico as the only other state or territory in the yellow tier.