Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/22/21

Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday a proposal that would ban companies from digging new oil and gas wells and support facilities near homes, schools and health care facilities / A second Bay Area fast food restaurant has been fined this week for failing to enforce a local vaccination mandate / Los Gatos city council officials have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, and racially charged bullying in recent town meetings / The California State Auditor's latest report out yesterday reprimands the Board of State and Community Corrections.

