Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/22/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM PDT
Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday a proposal that would ban companies from digging new oil and gas wells and support facilities near homes, schools and health care facilities / A second Bay Area fast food restaurant has been fined this week for failing to enforce a local vaccination mandate / Los Gatos city council officials have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, and racially charged bullying in recent town meetings / The California State Auditor's latest report out yesterday reprimands the Board of State and Community Corrections.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
