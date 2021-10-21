© 2021 KALW
News

Los Gatos mayor under attack

KALW | By Jasmine Ramirez,
Ben TrefnyBay City News Service
Published October 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM PDT
A historic building on a busy street in Los Gatos.

During Tuesday’s zoom meeting, the private residences of Los Gatos Mayor Marico Soyac, and Vice Mayor Rob Reenie were disrupted by picketing protestors.

This is nothing new for the Filipina mayor. According to The Bay Area Reporter, Soyac and her family have become a target for demonstrators protesting against the mayor’s stand on pro-LGBTQ policies and Black Lives Matter. Protestors have disrupted several town meetings in recent months, some claiming to be against Soyac’s “anti-family” policies.

Last week, Assembly Members Evan Low and Dave Cortese wrote to the town manager asking her to explain Los Gatos’ policy on harassment of public leaders and what is being done to protect their families. The letter was forwarded to the California Attorney General and Santa Clara County District Attorney. The town manager has yet to respond for comment.

On Tuesday, the same day demonstrators picketed Los Gatos elected officials' homes, the town council voted to restrict protests within 300 feet of someone’s residence.

