Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/21/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM PDT
An issue with reporting data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resulted in California being placed in the orange tier of states with a substantial transmission rate for COVID-19/ After a 10-year wait, a new Vietnamese American Service Center will be unveiled to San Jose residents on Saturday/ New legislation could help San Francisco leaders better identify and address the needs of LGBTQ city employees/ San Francisco city leaders yesterday announced the completion of the first phase of the Geary Rapid Project, a series of safety and transit improvements along Geary Boulevard and involving several neighborhoods, including the Western Addition, Japantown and the Tenderloin.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
