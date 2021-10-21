Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/21/21

An issue with reporting data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resulted in California being placed in the orange tier of states with a substantial transmission rate for COVID-19/ After a 10-year wait, a new Vietnamese American Service Center will be unveiled to San Jose residents on Saturday/ New legislation could help San Francisco leaders better identify and address the needs of LGBTQ city employees/ San Francisco city leaders yesterday announced the completion of the first phase of the Geary Rapid Project, a series of safety and transit improvements along Geary Boulevard and involving several neighborhoods, including the Western Addition, Japantown and the Tenderloin.

