Landmark Vietnamese service center to open in San Jose

San Jose has the largest population of Vietnamese outside of Vietnam. And soon, they’ll have a new first-of-its-kind service center to go to in the heart of Little Saigon .

The service center aims to be a one-stop shop for residents seeking health and human services. Some of its offerings will include a childcare center, senior wellness programs, and a medical clinic that will provide dental screenings.

Many health disparities impact the Vietnamese community.

According to a 2012 study, Vietnamese adults in Santa Clara County are more likely to get and die from chronic and infectious illnesses. In addition, more than a quarter of the Vietnamese population in Santa Clara County doesn't have health insurance.

Local leaders and officials hope the services offered by the health center will fill the persistent health gaps in the community.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the center will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.