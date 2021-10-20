© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 10/20/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM PDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows California is the only state in the US in the yellow, or moderate risk, tier, yesterday/ Millions of federal COVID-19 funds intended to help California schools respond to the pandemic and safely reopen may end up unspent and going back to the federal government/ The president of the San Francisco Unified School District board of education and two other board members will face a recall election next February/ San Francisco's Board of Supervisors Yesterday unanimously approved reversing an ordinance that prohibits the city's Department of Human Resources from collecting data about employee's sexual orientation.

Kevin Vance
