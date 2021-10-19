© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/19/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM PDT
Chilly weather has come to the Bay Area, and more rain is on the way/ During the pandemic, officials closed John F. Kennedy Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to make more recreation room for residents. This move was supposed to be temporary, but the city is now considering making it a permanent change/ California’s K-12 schools are being warned to prepare for a decline in enrollment/ A new law in California mandates use-of-force training for security guards. A CapRadio investigation into the private security industry sparked the legislation.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
