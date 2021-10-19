Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/19/21

Chilly weather has come to the Bay Area, and more rain is on the way/ During the pandemic, officials closed John F. Kennedy Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to make more recreation room for residents. This move was supposed to be temporary, but the city is now considering making it a permanent change/ California’s K-12 schools are being warned to prepare for a decline in enrollment/ A new law in California mandates use-of-force training for security guards. A CapRadio investigation into the private security industry sparked the legislation.

