San Francisco close to making a decision on Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive

The decision to close JFK Drive is divisive . Some view the closure as a beneficial move for people who go to the park. Others view the action as the San Francisco government continuing to make it difficult for people to navigate the city by car.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that since the drive closed in April of 2020, Golden Gate Park saw an influx of over 30 percent of visitors, according to the Parks and Recreation department. This has led to powerful support from residents who believe closing the road to cars makes the city more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists, and more responsive to climate change.

However, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco argues that the closure has affected operations and has restricted access at the De Young Museum.

There are now several proposals on the table for JFK Drive. They include reopening the road to traffic, or keeping the road closed to cars, or other options in between.

The city is taking public input through November 25.