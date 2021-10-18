© 2021 KALW
San Francisco close to making a decision on Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive

KALW | By Carolann Jane Duro ,
Bay City News Service
Published October 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM PDT
Golden Gate Park
Michael Fraley
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Golden Gate Park with various benches surrounding a water feature.

The decision to close JFK Drive is divisive. Some view the closure as a beneficial move for people who go to the park. Others view the action as the San Francisco government continuing to make it difficult for people to navigate the city by car.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that since the drive closed in April of 2020, Golden Gate Park saw an influx of over 30 percent of visitors, according to the Parks and Recreation department. This has led to powerful support from residents who believe closing the road to cars makes the city more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists, and more responsive to climate change.

However, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco argues that the closure has affected operations and has restricted access at the De Young Museum.

There are now several proposals on the table for JFK Drive. They include reopening the road to traffic, or keeping the road closed to cars, or other options in between.

The city is taking public input through November 25.

You can check out a virtual open house showcasing the Golden Gate Park proposals, and participate in a survey to determine its future.

Carolann Jane Duro
Hamiintamc! I am Maara'yam (Serrano), Kumeyaay, and white. I was born and raised in my ancestral territory that is now known as San Bernardino in Southern California. I am a recent graduate of Scripps College where I majored in Sociology and took many classes in Media Studies. I was first introduced to public radio, podcasting, and journalism in my first year of college when I worked for WERS 88.9 FM in Boston, MA. After transferring to Scripps, I found other academic studies like social justice, political economy, Indigenous history and resistance, and Indigenous language revitalization. Post grad I have decided to return my way back to the public radio and journalism world and I am most excited to cover stories about California Indigenous people, language revitalization, and Indigenous politics. I am grateful to now be hosted on the unceded ancestral territory of the Ohlone people in Yelamu (San Francisco). In my free time, I enjoy collecting records, reading Indigenous novels and books, going on walks with my Siberian Husky, and drinking way too much coffee. Hakup a'ai ami' pahi'kow tan hiiv!
Bay City News Service
