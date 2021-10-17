Richmond police chief on leave pending investigation

An investigation into an incident two weeks ago , involving Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband, Oakland police sergeant Lee French, prompted both being placed on administrative leave.

According to KGO-TV, the incident involved threats by French and her husband against their 18-year-old daughter and her 34-year-old partner, who is in an Alameda County jail on charges of sex trafficking.

The person filing a domestic violence restraining order against the Frenchs said she left their home “swollen and bleeding.”

A lawyer for Chief French and her husband said his clients were attempting to keep their daughter safe.

Besides investigations by the Vallejo and Richmond police, a separate internal affairs investigation has been launched by the Oakland Police Department.

A hearing regarding the incident has been scheduled in Contra Costa County Superior Court on October 25.

French became the city’s first female police chief in 2019. While she is away, the department will be led by Assistant Chief Louie Tirona.