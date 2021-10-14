Washington Grower Wins Annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh Off

The winning pumpkin weighed over 2,000 pounds on Monday, setting a personal best for grower Jeff Uhlmeyer from Olympia, Washington.

Uhlmeyer has been in the massive pumpkin game off-and-on since 2009, even taking third place back in 2017. According to the event spokesperson, Uhlmeyer’s 2021 pumpkin is the second-biggest in all of event history.

Uhlmeyer credits his engineering background for his success in methodically growing produce to such a massive size.