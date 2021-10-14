© 2021 KALW
Washington Grower Wins Annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh Off

KALW | By Dorothy Tang,
Johanna MiyakiBay City News Service
Published October 14, 2021 at 8:01 AM PDT
2021 Safeway World Champion Pumpkin Weigh-off winner, sporting a brown cap, light blue plaid shirt and smile, with his pumpkin.
Miramar Events
/
2021 Safeway World Champion Pumpkin Weigh-off Winner Jeff Uhlmeyer pictured with his pumpkin.

The winning pumpkin weighed over 2,000 pounds on Monday, setting a personal best for grower Jeff Uhlmeyer from Olympia, Washington.

Uhlmeyer has been in the massive pumpkin game off-and-on since 2009, even taking third place back in 2017. According to the event spokesperson, Uhlmeyer’s 2021 pumpkin is the second-biggest in all of event history. 

Uhlmeyer credits his engineering background for his success in methodically growing produce to such a massive size.

The first Half Moon Bay weigh-off was in 1974 and started as a challenge to Circleville, Ohio’s then-mayor, who claimed his city was the “Pumpkin Capital of the World.” The coastal California weigh-off has been happening ever since, making this the 48th event.

