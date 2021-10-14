San Francisco and Marin County to ease mask mandates

Under the counties’ new mask regulations , people working in offices, working out in gyms, or attending college classes and religious gatherings will not have to wear a mask. That is, if everyone at the location has proof that they are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

The counties qualify to relax statewide masking restrictions because they’re now in the CDC’s yellow tier . That means they have moderate levels of community transmission, hospitalizations due to the virus have declined, and at least 80 percent of their populations have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to recent data, more than 90 percent of Marin County’s eligible residents have been vaccinated. In San Francisco, 88 percent of the population has received at least one dose.