Proposed Hayward elementary school closures protested

If you were driving by Glassbrook Elementary about noon on Wednesday, you probably heard people chanting. They were protesting a Hayward Unified School District proposal to close, relocate, or consolidate up to 14 schools over the next three years. The potential closure of schools, known as the Operational Sustainability Plan , will address a decrease in enrollment and the district’s budget shortfall.

Four elementary schools are facing potential closure this year. One of those is Glassbrook , which serves mostly immigrant families, including refugees from Afghanistan, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

State documents show that enrollment in California schools is down 160,000 students this academic year.