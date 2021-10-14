© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Heavy Rains Forecast For Drought-Ravaged California

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 14, 2021 at 8:02 AM PDT
storm onur turkcu.jpg
Onurturkcu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Heavy to moderate rainfall is expected next week on the West Coast.

The National Weather Service forecast shows moderate to heavy rains could be coming to Northern California as early as next week. The precipitation, in the form of rain and snow, could greatly aid efforts to reduce wildfires and replenish parched water reserves.

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, the heavy rains are expected to start next Tuesday and continue for six days. Models forecast as much as two inches of precipitation through three days and could help lead to near record precipitation for late October.

The rain would be a welcome respite for the state, which has recorded two straight dry winters. During the drought, California has witnessed some of its most destructive wildfires,as well as near record lows at several reservoirs and other bodies of water.

News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid