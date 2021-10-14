Heavy Rains Forecast For Drought-Ravaged California

The National Weather Service forecast shows moderate to heavy rains could be coming to Northern California as early as next week. The precipitation, in the form of rain and snow, could greatly aid efforts to reduce wildfires and replenish parched water reserves.

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center , the heavy rains are expected to start next Tuesday and continue for six days. Models forecast as much as two inches of precipitation through three days and could help lead to near record precipitation for late October.