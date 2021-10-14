© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/14/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM PDT
San Francisco will pilot a program aimed at increasing racial and economic diversity of juries in criminal trials/ The University of California will require all students, staff and faculty at its 10 campuses to get the flu vaccine/California's state Department of Justice is joining a lawsuit against companies that make and sell "ghost gun" kits/ State Attorney General Rob Bonta said yesterday the suit targets three companies: Blackhawk, M-D-X and Glockstore/ This month, Oakland will honor the legacy of the Black Panther Party with art and community events across the city.

