Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 10/07/21

Starting next year, incarceration won’t be the only option for individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses in California/ California is about to make it easier for community college students to transfer to 4-year state universities. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill yesterday that requires community colleges to place all would-be transfer students onto a guaranteed path to get into a Cal State University school/ More than twenty-two hundred Kaiser Permanente employees have been suspended by the health care giant for not complying with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate/ A San Francisco Superior Court judge this week has ruled in favor of the city of San Francisco after the judge acknowledged recent changes made to the city's vehicle towing policies, bringing to a close a nearly three-year lawsuit over towing practices.

