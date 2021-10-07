© 2021 KALW
As Cities Rush To Buy Hotels For Unhoused Residents, Some Sites Face Neighborhood Pushback

KALW | By Angela Johnston
Published October 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM PDT
The Mission Inn is one of four hotels San Francisco hopes to buy with money from state grant Project Homekey.

With first-come-first-serve state money, San Francisco hopes to buy four hotels, and house hundreds of people — a small but important number for the more than 8,000 unhoused people in the city. But, some of the proposed sites are facing neighborhood pushback. Today, we hear from KALW reporter Angela Johnston as she explains the rush to secure these hotels, and how they fit into the city and state's larger housing and homelessness plans.

These four spots are especially interesting because two of them aren’t in locations that have a lot of supportive or transitional housing...and the city is recognizing that having different locations, outside say the usual Tenderloin, is really key in helping someone stay housed long-term.

