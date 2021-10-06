© 2021 KALW
California Schools Release New Student Discipline Guidelines

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Johanna MiyakiBay City News Service
Published October 6, 2021 at 7:20 AM PDT
A first grade teacher at San Francisco's Junipero Serra Elementary School with her students.

After more than a year of remote learning, California educators expect more student behavior challenges and difficulties from some students re-entering the classroom.

New discipline guidelines focus on addressing the underlying mental health challenges of students exhibiting disruptive behaviors, due to increased anxiety and depression.

California has been shifting away from suspensions and expulsions for several years, in favor of hiring more counselors and addressing the underlying cause of students' misbehavior. In 2019, California banned suspensions in elementary and middle schools for disrupting school activities or defying school authorities.

The state's new school discipline guidelines call for even more counseling and fewer suspensions. A department spokesperson said, "A focus on social-emotional learning is more important in addressing behavioral health."

