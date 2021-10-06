© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 10/06/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM PDT
Scarce rains and continuing drought have water levels at their lowest point ever in many parts of California/ A new study by UC Davis researchers out this week suggests vaccines alone won’t end the pandemic. The study – which has yet to be peer-reviewed – found there is no significant difference
in the amount of virus shed by vaccinated and unvaccinated people who get COVID-19/ The San Jose Charter Review Commission is looking to increase voter turnout by moving the city’s mayoral vote to presidential years./ The California Department of Education released new student discipline guidelines
last month as students return to in person learning.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
