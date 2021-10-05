California’s Eviction Ban Ends

As of last week, more than 300,000 households have applied for assistance asking for nearly three billion dollars. The state has helped roughly 55,000 households so far. It has also approved nearly a billion dollars from the federal government, which is in the process of being paid.

After more than a year, statewide eviction protection ended on Sunday. Landlords have regained the right to evict tenants for nonpayment. But r emoving a tenant during the evolving pandemic is much more complicated and costly than in pre-COVID times.

More than 700,000 California households are still two-and-a-half billion dollars behind in rent. That’s according to a recent National Equity Atlas analysis. And some advocates are warning of a wave of evictions.

Some cities and counties have ongoing protections for renters.

And the state is urging landlords and tenants to apply for more than five billion dollars in rent relief. Renters can apply through March.