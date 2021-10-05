© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/05/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The global conglomerate Amazon has announced the purchase of four buildings and about 30 acres of open land in Milpitas for 123-million dollars/ Landlords in California can once again take their tenants
to court over missed rent payments/ Santa Clara County has announced a campaign titled Heading Home directed towards housing relief for struggling families and pregnant women in the county/ Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday signed Senate Bill 65 into law. It's intended to reduce maternal and infant mortality disproportionately affecting families of color.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
