Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/05/21

The global conglomerate Amazon has announced the purchase of four buildings and about 30 acres of open land in Milpitas for 123-million dollars/ Landlords in California can once again take their tenants

to court over missed rent payments/ Santa Clara County has announced a campaign titled Heading Home directed towards housing relief for struggling families and pregnant women in the county/ Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday signed Senate Bill 65 into law. It's intended to reduce maternal and infant mortality disproportionately affecting families of color.

