Bay Area Headines: Monday, 10/04/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM PDT
Governor Gavin Newsom has mandated that all California students from -- kindergarten through the 12th grade – will have to be vaccinated for in-person teaching/ State and federal lawmakers plan to introduce legislation and hold at least one hearing in response to an investigation from public radio stations in California. It showed how wildfire smoke from the Western U.S. is choking much of the country...and posing serious health risks/ Santa Clara County and several of its cities and partner organizations announced, Thursday, that they are submitting funding proposals to the state to provide more than 800 housing units.

Click the playbutton above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
